Ex-SNL Writer MOCKS Matthew Perry’s Death?! WTF!

We’re at a loss for words right now.

In the wake of Matthew Perry’s sudden and tragic death, former Saturday Night Live writer Kevin Brennan is commenting on the matter in a real unfunny way. On Saturday, just after the devastating news hit, the comedian took to X (Twitter) to react, senselessly mocking the way in which the late actor died.

Matthew apparently died from drowning in his jacuzzi, likely after going into cardiac arrest. So Brennan wrote:

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA”

See (below):

DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023

WTF?!?!?!

How completely vile and twisted!

Kevin is the older brother of the more successful Neal Brennan, co-creator of Chappelle’s Show. Neal has discussed publicly that the two had a falling out and are still estranged. We wonder why…

Obviously, the post has caused quite the stir, but instead of apologizing for his comments, he’s just leaned into them more with additional posts. See (below) but be advised, they’re appalling:

Am I trending yet? — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die. https://t.co/kfQmIkOQwD — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 30, 2023

You “love” it?? Absolutely disgusting. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments.

