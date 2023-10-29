Matthew Perry Dead At 54

We cannot believe we’re reporting this right now…

Matthew Perry has died at the age of 54, according to a shocking report from TMZ on Saturday.

Law enforcement sources say the Friends star was found at his Los Angeles home, where first responders rushed to respond to a call of a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately it was too late. He was found in a jacuzzi — and it appears he died of drowning.

Sources tell the outlet there were no drugs on the scene, and there is no foul play suspected.

Perry had apparently been playing pickleball for two hours earlier in the morning. While he was relaxing afterward he sent his assistant on some errands. When the assistant returned later in the morning, they found the actor unresponsive and called 911. A full investigation is being conducted.

This is just devastating.

After guest-starring in basically every hit TV show ever, Perry had a great film run being fantastically charming in movies like The Whole Nine Yards, Three To Tango, 17 Again, and Fools Rush In. But of course he will forever be known as the iconic Chandler Bing on Friends, the king of ’90s sarcasm. Here’s a taste of some of his most classic moments…

We just can’t believe he’s gone…

Perry was always the most troubled Friends star, dealing with severe addiction problems on and off. In recent years he’s been candid about just how bad it got, revealing some truly sad stories in interviews and his tell-all book Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

But it seemed he had really turned a corner. We thought for sure we’d have decades more of his wit and charm, whether in front of the camera or not. So so sad…

[Image via Warner Bros/YouTube.]