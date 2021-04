We’re still on a dance kick this week! And this song is especially great!

Max Styler‘s Take You There is a super high energy pure house song!

This is like a cross between a Rita Ora banger and a Lauren Daigle uplifting anthem!

There’s a spiritual element to this! And it makes us feel so good!

Check out the song, featuring vocals by Laura White, above!

Then CLICK HEERE to listen to more music from Max Styler!