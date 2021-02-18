Meek Mill Referenced Kobe Bryant’s Death On Leaked Track & The Internet Is Outraged

Lots of great art is controversial, but often it’s a fine line between “controversial” and “disrespectful.”

Meek Mill is definitely walking that line at the moment. The rapper has a new track coming out with Lil Baby, and the lyrics are provocative, to say the least. A snippet of the song leaked on Wednesday, and fans were shocked to hear Nicki Minaj’s ex name-drop fellow Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant — and reference the circumstances of his death.

There’s probably a tasteful, respectful way to rap about the basketball legend’s untimely demise in a helicopter accident (one which honors the athlete and the eight others who also died in the crash), but fans aren’t having Meek’s version of it. The lyric goes:

“If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe”

“I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe” – Meek Mill pic.twitter.com/VfzoFIRVo6 — Ball Fade➐ (@ballfade_) February 18, 2021

The 33-year-old had to know this bar would get people talking, but we doubt he anticipated the level of backlash that came his way. Twitter had some harsh words for Meek, including:

“Meek mill really thought that verse was acceptable…” “So Meek Mill Really Thought The Kobe Line Was It???” “Meek Mill been a clown but too say that line about Kobe & a choppa…… ON BLACK HISTORY MONTH???” “F**k meek mill man from the bottom of my heart”

Apparently, the Dreams and Nightmares artist wouldn’t take the criticism lying down. On his own Twitter, he hit back:

“somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….s**t like zombie land or something! Lol” “They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up'”

They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control “wake up” ???? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2021

Hmm. It doesn’t seem like Meek has considered that people just genuinely don’t like the line. We’re talking about a beloved cultural figure who was taken way too soon, under the most tragic of circumstances. There doesn’t need to be any money involved to “influence” how people feel about Kobe. Maybe if a large group of people don’t like a lyric, it just means the lyric is bad… not that they’re being mind controlled.

Unsurprisingly, his response did not fly with the fans. They replied:

“The line was disrespectful. Point blank period.” “F**k What You Talking About Meek Kobe Off Limits and I fwy the long way man ” “Thought you’d have a better excuse my boy” “The s**t was trash. Nobody has to be influenced to understand that.”

Soon, #MeekMillIsOverParty began trending — and the legion of Barbz happily got in on the action.

We definitely feel like Meek could have been way more cautious bringing Kobe’s name into his music, especially considering the Bryants are still mourning his loss. It’s only been a little more than a year since the Los Angeles Laker star passed away alongside his teen daughter Gianna, and with all the hundreds of thousands of coronavirus deaths that followed shortly after, many people’s grief is still fresh on the surface.

But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Was the line disrespectful? Or is the public too sensitive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

In the meantime, check out some more Twitter reactions:

I am once again asking that we cancel meek mill pic.twitter.com/zJkMbGDxGV — ewa (@ewaahahaha) February 18, 2021

Lil baby watching meek mill in the studio when he said that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/jPc5hixC4W — Noah (@alan_noah05) February 18, 2021

how everyone doing Meek Mill for that line about Kobe pic.twitter.com/YhwZeobHjB — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 18, 2021

me whenever meek mill open his mouth: pic.twitter.com/FxqV1Z9e93 — strong . (@jayngb6) February 18, 2021

