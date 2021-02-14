Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Valentine’s Day Message To Late Husband Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of her and the former basketball player all-wrapped up in each other for the romantic holiday, which comes just over a year after his unexpected death. In the caption of the image, which showed Vanessa in a pair of white bunny ears, she wrote:

“Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always. @kobebryant #TiAmo”

Anyone else crying, or is it just us??

The momma also shared another snapshot from the past, which featured her rolling up to take the LA Lakers star home from the airport after giving him a bouquet.

“2000 Thx for sending me this pic @adbphotoinc. Took me back to the day I gave @kobebryant roses when I picked up from the airport. #LA.”

Later on in the day, she posted a pic of four arrangements of roses, which came in various hues of pinks and reds, to her Insta Story. In the post, she revealed it was a longtime tradition of Kobe’s to get a big bouquet for each of the couple’s daughters, which still included Gianna Bryant, who died with her father in the tragic helicopter crash in January 2020, this year.

“4 flower bouquets for Nani, Gigi, B.B and Koko (Just like Daddy always ordered for them). #Traditions @Kobebryant set the bar high. The best #GirlDad.”

We love that the tradition is still being maintained even after everything!

[Image via Sheri Determan/WENN]