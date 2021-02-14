Janet Jackson Briefly Acknowledged The Justin Timberlake Apology -- Or Did She??

So, it’s little unclear here, but it *almost* seems like Janet Jackson has acknowledged the Justin Timberlake apology. Or, if she isn’t acknowledging it directly, she’s at least responded to a tweet alluding to it.

Here’s what happened:

On February 12, Tinashe tweeted out a message which mentioned both Janet and Britney Spears, right after the JT apology, and it started a huge thread where people got to talking about the two pop singers and everything that has gone down this last week.

Tinashe began the post with:

“Anyone who knows me knows Britney Spears and Janet Jackson are literally my two biggest idols in the whole universe and I just hope they know how much they mean to me/us.”

Aww! That’s a lovely way to pay tribute to her idols!

It also got other Tinashe fans asking her about her favorite songs from the two singers. One fan asked:

“What are your fav Janet songs @Tinashe? I’m trying to get into her music”

To which the Rent star responded:

“The velvet rope album is my favorite album of all time”

Nice!

So here is where Janet comes in…

She literally added a black heart and a hugging emoji to that message, and so it looks like she was replying more to Tinashe’s favorite album than directly addressing the initial topic. But we’re still trying to read this a little bit! What do U think??

On the one hand, Jackson has been pretty quiet about what went down with Timberlake during the 2004 Super Bowl (and we still don’t really 100% for sure know if her wardrobe malfunction was due to a planned stunt or an accident!).

We know that all those years ago most of the blame fell on Janet and even hindered her future record sales, while Justin pretty much got off with a slap on the wrist. Which is probably why he felt the need to apologize now… you know, to acknowledge his inherit white male privilege.

Annnnnyway, ch-ch-check out Tinashe’s tweet here:

Anyone who knows me knows Britney Spears and Janet Jackson are literally my two biggest idols in the whole universe and I just hope they know how much they mean to me/us ❤️ — TINASHE (@Tinashe) February 12, 2021

In the mean time, we’ll be over here waiting to see if either Britney or Janet come out with more of a statement after Justin’s IG apology (we also have heard crickets from Britney, but that might also be because she can’t reach out).

But what do you all think about this tweet thread? Was Janet acknowledging the apology? Or should we take this as something completely separate, and just something where she showed love to Tinashe alone?

Sound off in the comments below — we’re super curious what y’all think!

