3 Members Of TLC's Meet The Putmans Reality TV Family Killed In Fiery Car Crash

This is so, so tragic.

On Friday, the Instagram account for the Putmans broke the shocking news that three members of the TLC reality show family were killed in a car crash.

The post simply featured text on a white background detailing the tragic news. The Meet The Putmans family wrote that they lost Bill “Papa” Putman, Barb “Neenee” Putman, as well as their daughter-in-law Megan Putman. And more were badly injured! Megan’s husband Blake, along with their children and niece were hospitalized:

“I come to you with a heavy heart asking for your prayers. Our family was in a tragic car accident and we lost Papa, Neenee, and Aunt Megan. They have gone home to be with the Lord. Please keep Uncle Blake, Lulu, Alena, Noah, and Gia in your prayers as they remain in the hospital, we are asking for complete strength and healing for each of them.”

See their full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Growing Up Putman (@growingupputman)

An official report from the New York Post revealed the family was all packed up in their Jeep at an intersection, when a semi truck ran a stop sign and hit their jeep. The report also stated Megan and Blake’s kids — Lulu, Alena, and Noah — “were transported to respective hospitals by helicopter and MMR, some in critical condition”. Their niece Gia was also transported with them.

Related: 14-Year-Old Girl Died After Getting Breast Implants & BBL, Says Shocked Father!

Meet The Putmans was a reality show trying to capture the magic of 19 Kids and Counting without all that… controversy. Fans of the 2017 show will remember the huge family all lived together under one roof. While the show didn’t last, fans kept up with the mega-sized family on social media.

Papa and Neenee were fan favorites, while Megan married their son Blake and became like a daughter of their own. What a heartbreaking loss.

On Sunday, the family offered an update on Noah and Gia. They revealed Noah “is still sedated, but we are so grateful to see that he is responding to us with movement”, while Gia had to undergo a “craniotomy” on Sunday night. The Cleveland Clinic describes the operation as “a type of brain surgery where a surgeon removes part of your skull to access your brain”. Luckily, the fam said her brain pressure has decreased significantly, which is great news.

Per their post, they continue to hold onto their strong Christian faith, which was always a central point of their show. See the full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Growing Up Putman (@growingupputman)

We can’t imagine the heartache this poor family is going through right now. We’re keeping them in our thoughts. May Bill, Barb, and Megan rest in peace.

[Image via TLC/YouTube]