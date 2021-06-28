Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual 'For Over Two Decades' -- Revisit Her WILD Old Quotes On The Subject!

Pride Month isn’t over yet! And one of the stars getting in just under the wire is Megan Fox, who posted a sexy pic to her Instagram to celebrate!

Yes, it’s been all about men for Megan in the public eye over the last few years, first Brian Austin Green, whom she was with for a decade and a half. And of course now Machine Gun Kelly, her “twin flame soul” with whom she shares oh so much PDA.

But she’s here to remind everyone of her LGBTQIA status! She wrote on Monday’s post:

“Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades”

There were even a couple rainbow hashtags to match the Transformers star’s candy-coated nail polish.

Hot!

In case you didn’t remember Megan was bisexual, she first teased coming out in a 2008 interview, revealing she’d once had a fling with a female stripper. However, at the time she put it:

“I’m not a lesbian. I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes.”

Man, that is a very 2008 way of trying to put that. She continued:

“I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl — Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately I’ve been obsessed with Jenna Jameson, but… oh boy.”

OK, that’s less 2008 and more just pure Megan!

She fully came out as bi to Esquire way back in 2009 during the buildup to Jennifer’s Body, in which she shares a kiss with co-star Amanda Seyfried. The film bombed at the time but has become something of a cult classic, especially among LGBT horror fans. However, Megan’s quotes on the subject at that time were a little, well, not problematic exactly but certainly particular. She said:

“I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual. But I am also a hypocrite: I would never date a girl who was bisexual, because that means they also sleep with men, and men are so dirty that I’d never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man.”

Well, that’s an interesting conundrum. And, as she pointed out, super hypocritical as she was sleeping with a man at the time. We can’t help but wonder if she still feels that way.

What do YOU think of Megan’s old quotes about being bi??

