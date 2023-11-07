Megan Fox Confirms Terrible News She & MGK Suffered A Miscarriage

Megan Fox isn’t holding back.

The 37-year-old actress released a new book called Pretty Boys Are Poisonous on Tuesday — and it’s filled with gut-wrenching poems about her life. She opens up about some dark moments from her past, including the miscarriage she suffered while more than two months pregnant with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly‘s baby.

At the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022, MGK revealed he wrote the track Twin Flame for his “wife” Megan and their “unborn child.” The last part of his statement sparked a ton of speculation online, dividing fans on whether the 33-year-old musician was announcing a pregnancy or miscarriage. But now Megan confirms through her new poetry book that she did in fact have a miscarriage. The New Girl alum alum writes:

“There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed / 10 weeks and 1 day / maybe if you hadn’t… maybe if i had…”

She goes on to open up about grappling with having to say goodbye to her child:

“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh / but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

The Jennifer’s Body star then imagines “holding” the baby “as they rip you from my insides” before adding:

“I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Heartbreaking. In a Good Morning America interview talking about the book, Megan opened up about how hard the miscarriage had been for both her and MGK at the time:

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?’”

We cannot imagine how painful this experience must have been for the couple. See (below):

“It's not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir … But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.” Megan Fox talks to @kaynawhitworth about her new poetry book, “Pretty Boys Are Poisonous” pic.twitter.com/SkdTSpRi3Z — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 7, 2023

So, so awful. It breaks our hearts what she went through…

Megan really got so honest and deep with this poetry book. Reactions to what she revealed, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on reading it? Let us know in the comments.

