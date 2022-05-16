Machine Gun Kelly Sparks Speculation After Dedicating BBMAs Performance To 'Wife' Megan Fox & Their 'Unborn Child'

Machine Gun Kelly’s performance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night has people speculating all kinds of things!

The musician took the stage to perform his new song Twin Flame at the event as a last-minute replacement for The Red Hot Chili Peppers who pulled out of the show. But while performing the emotional track, he made two special dedications that have fans thinking he and Megan Fox might have tied the knot and could be expecting a baby!

Related: Inside Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Emo AF Blood Drinking ‘Ritual’

At the start of the performance, MGK shared:

“I wrote this song for my wife.”

There’s that word again! This is now one of many times the rapper, born Colson Baker, has called his lover “wife” despite the pair never officially announcing a wedding. They have been engaged since January, so it’s unclear if the rock star is just eager for the day he finally says “I do” or if the pair really did secretly share vows. Nevertheless, it sure is cute to hear him call her wife every chance he gets!

Later, MGK sparked even more speculation about his relationship toward the end of the song when he added:

“This is for our unborn child.”

Hmm. Could that be a pregnancy announcement?! We’ve known that the couple plan to have a child together eventually, adding to their already large blended family. The actress currently shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 12, with his ex-girlfriend. So, does the 36-year-old have a bun in the oven? Or what was that message all about?

Related: Britney Spears Reveals She Has Suffered A Miscarriage

Fans took to social media to speculate, writing on Twitter:

“so did MGK just confirm that Megan Fox is pregnant with his baby??” “Megan fox preggers???? Did mgk just say our unborn child!!!!! Wait!!!!” “MGK called Megan Fox his wife while performing and also made a shoutout to their unborn child. We clearly missed SEVERAL chapters” “MEGAN FOX IS PREGNANT?! What an announcement that was!!” “WHAT DO YOU MEAN MEGAN FOX IS PREGNANT????” “Yeah I understand why he choose this song for tonight… During the night of the 15th to 16th there is a full moon eclipse which should be red, it will be a moment that will bring big upheaval in our lives (moving, breakups, wedding, new baby…)”

Interestingly, there was a large section of followers who weren’t quick to celebrate the child reference, suggesting that it could have been a nod to a possible miscarriage. Considering that the official song ends with a heartbeat, users believe the performer might have been referencing an “unborn child” in terms of one that was already lost, saying:

“Not everyone thinking @machinegunkelly was announcing their pregnant but not realizing the song has a heartbeat in it. He was acknowledging him and Megan’s loss.” “hate that the takeaway from that performance was ‘MEGAN IS PREGNANT’ and not ‘machine gun kelly just opened up about one of the hardest things anyone can ever go through on national tv'” “machine gun kelly is always so vulnerable with us, don’t make him regret that.” “for anyone confused about machine gun kelly’s performance, he said ‘this is for our unborn child’ because they had a miscarriage, the heartbeat that was played in the song was the baby’s 🙁 “

While all of this is still speculation, the lyrics immediately following the unborn child’s dedication are quite sad, the 32-year-old sang:

“Go to sleep

I’ll see you in my dreams

This changes everything

Now I have to set you free”

Whoa… As Perezcious readers will recall, Fox first sparked pregnancy rumors last year when she and Kourtney Kardashian introduced their husbands at the Video Music Awards, calling them their “future baby daddies.” Could she have gotten pregnant in the time since but sadly lost the baby before she revealed the news to the world? That’s certainly what some fans think.

On the red carpet ahead of the performance, Kelly told Entertainment Tonight that he “wrote this song two years ago for” Megan, who added:

“There’s like some really special secret meanings to the song, as well, so I’m sure I will be [emotional].”

Megan Fox teases the "special, secret meaning" behind Machine Gun Kelly's song 'Twin Flame' at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/rAgHaZV8o3 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 15, 2022

As of now, neither celeb has opened up about the speculation so we’ll have to wait and see if they clarify anything. The songwriter did, however, take to Twitter to share:

“Broke my heart to sing the end of that song”

A few minutes later, he added:

“i recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later.

beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight”

That definitely brings a whole new meaning to these dedications. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you make of all these rumors?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]