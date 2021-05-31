Megan Fox Steals The Show On Stage During Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's Indy 500 Concert!

Megan Fox continues to be flawless in public while doing her thing!

The 35-year-old actress took to the stage during part of rocker boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly‘s weekend performance at Barstool Sports‘ party for the Indianapolis 500 earlier this weekend, and the crowd went CRAZY upon seeing her debut!

Dressed in a black crop top and snug-fit blue jeans with black heels, the Transformers actress sang along to several songs, including I Think I’m Okay for the crowd. The concert-goers were clearly happy to have her there, too. According to E! News, the crowd chanted “Megan” for quite some time while out and about during the concert!

Ch-ch-check out video of Megan’s unexpected appearance by MGK’s side on stage during the weekend show in Indianapolis (below):

And here’s more video of the concert from none other than the blond-haired rocker himself:

[Image via Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]