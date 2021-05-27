Machine Gun Kelly Reveals CRAZY FAST Megan Fox Relationship Timeline With THIS Big Anniversary!

Talk about moving fast!

Machine Gun Kelly marked a big milestone with Megan Fox on Twitter this week, revealing how the 35-year-old dropped the L-word exactly one year ago on Tuesday. Um… WHAT?!?! Take a look at the major bombshell for yourself (below):

she said ‘i love you’ one year ago today — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) May 26, 2021

The latest revelations really puts it into perspective just how fast the couple’s romance progressed after they met on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass last spring. And they decided to go at warp speed!

Photos: Megan & Machine Gun Kelly Were Sexy As Hell At The Billboard Music Awards!

As you may recall, the couple first sparked hookup rumors around May 18 — just a WEEK before Fox told the rocker she loved him in private. But again, what else can we expect from twin flames?! LOLz! As she previously explained on Give Them Lala:

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

“Right away” is right!

This means when we were all speculating about that steamy music video, they were already about to exchange L words! They were still a month out from going Instagram official — man, we barely blinked and they were already buying matching blood vials!

CLICK HERE to see their full (fast) relationship timeline!

[Image via Megan Fox/Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram.]