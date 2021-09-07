Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Make Racy Comments About Their Airbnb Table -- TMI!!!

This is a very… unique review for an Airbnb!

We know Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have never been shy about having the hots for each other. In the year plus that they’ve been together, we’ve seen sexy selfies, red carpet PDA, blood necklaces and twin flame declarations… and that’s just what they’ve shared publicly. It seems that the Transformers star, who was relatively private about her relationship with Brian Austin Green, has developed a minor exhibitionist streak.

Case in point: the racy caption of her latest Instagram post. Alongside a photo of herself posing in a bralette top and mini skirt in her rental home, the actress wrote:

“When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things”

Whew! We’re sweating just as much as the emoji she used to punctuate her post. To top it off, her beau commented:

“i’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

Now that’s nasty in every sense of the word. (Also, if it’s not their table anymore, do we think they’ve moved on from Meg’s post-divorce rental to getting a place together???) BTW, this appears to be the table where the rocker celebrated Father’s Day with his daughter, so… make of that what you will!

This isn’t the first time the couple took their flirtation to the ‘gram, but previously the teasing was a lot more tame. After the 35-year-old posted a fit check while running errands to Erewhon, eagle-eyed fans noticed her phone flashed an image that looked a lot like a certain musician’s GQ photoshoot. MGK left a joking comment:

“What aisle are you gonna be in I like your lock screen”

Very cute — and a bit more PG!

When the Erewhon exchange was reposted on Comments By Celebs, many followers reacted positively, with some even suggesting they were “coming around” on the couple. But fans were divided about the raunchy table tease, commenting about the disrespect to the rental’s owners as well as the TMI nature of the post.

Comedian Nikki Glaser came to their defense, writing:

“I think I’m the only one who liked this? I think it’s hot when couples flirt publicly in comments but maybe that’s just me. And yes, they could have texted this to each other and kept it private, but aren’t details about celeb’s private lives what we crave as a celeb-obsessed culture in the first place? It’s funny that When they offer it like this, we’re like ‘No! Gross!TMI!! We wanted this info, but would have preferred to get it without your consent via Deuxmoi after you were seated next to someone at a restaurant who eavesdropped on your private convo!'”

She makes a compelling point! But what do U think, Perezcious readers? Did this not-so-subtle allusion to Megan and MGK’s sex life cross the line? Or do you enjoy when the flirting gets a little racy? Let us know your take in the comments (below)!

