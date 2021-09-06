Machine Gun Kelly Accused Of Battery Following Alleged Incident Involving Parking Lot Attendant

Machine Gun Kelly is being accused of battery following the filing of a police report which details an alleged incident involving the rocker and a parking lot attendant on the set of his newest movie.

Megan Fox‘s boyfriend is directing Good Mourning With A U on location in El Lay right now, and it’s on that film set where a parking lot attendant is claiming he was physically accosted by the blonde rocker/actor during an incident in which there was an alleged delay in getting the star’s car.

Related: Trash?! MGK Seemingly Shades ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ With New Comments!

According to TMZ, Kelly was “upset over a delay” in getting his car out of the lot where he’s been working on the film. MGK and his pal Mod Sun, who is co-directing and also co-starring in the movie, along with Megan, were waiting for the car when, at some point, the attendant involved had reportedly “walked into the middle of their on-location shoot.”

Based on MGK’s side of the story, the parking lot attendant allegedly started yelling at a crew member — not MGK — telling them to get out of the lot. (Apparently, he was not aware they were actually filming in that lot at the time.) MGK yelled back at the attendant, there was a verbal altercation, and that was it — no punches thrown or other physical contact.

That’s not what the attendant said, as he claimed he was allegedly “pushed in the chest” by the rock star over the delay problem.

As TMZ notes, the timing of all this is interesting: the attendant waited more than a week to file a report after the incident, only just recently officially reporting the battery to the LAPD. Further, he claims he did not suffer any injuries — and that he told the cops there were no witnesses to the altercation.

Related: This Sounds Like The Freakin’ WILD Drug Story We Could Stand To Avoid!

That last part is especially curious, considering the alleged incident was supposed to have happened on a busy movie set. In fact, multiple people on set corroborate MGK’s side of the story on this one, and say that nothing physical ever happened between the two of them. So unless we’re somehow talking about two different incidents here — one on the car delay, and another regarding walking onto the set — then it would seem to be the attendant’s word straight-up against MGK’s claims.

The LAPD is investigating and the case could still end up at the L.A. City Attorney’s Office for potential charges. Still, that whole no witnesses and no injuries part may make this difficult to prosecute, regardless of who may be telling the truth in this incident.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Just another crazy week in El Lay, we suppose…

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]