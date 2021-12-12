Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially A College Graduate!

Congratulations are in order for Megan Thee Stallion who is now officially “Megan Thee Graduate!”

On Saturday afternoon, the 26-year-old Grammy Award winner rocked a cap and gown to accept her bachelor of science degree in health administration from Texas Southern University. She first hopped on Twitter to announce her special day, writing:

“Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy #MeganTheeGraduate.”

In case you missed the live stream (which she tweeted out earlier in the day), videos on social media of the event showed the Body rapper smiling and posing for cameras as she accepted her diploma from the HBCU’s 13th president Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young, which obviously drew huge applause from the crowd. You can take a look at the moment (below):

Megan Pete

Bachelor of Science,

Health Administration #MeganTheeGraduate pic.twitter.com/9qlmynIE8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 11, 2021

Making the day even better, guest speaker Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee also announced that Megan would receive the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award on Sunday. According to Entertainment Tonight, the award recognizes “outstanding public achievements by the people who live in the 18th Congressional district.”

Amazing!!!

Following the ceremony, Megan celebrated her achievement with a series of photos, saying:

“Meg Thee Graduate . I know my parents are looking down on me so proud. Thank you everyone for all the love today.”

As you may know, it has been an important goal for her to receive her degree. Megan previously told People that she planned on pursuing her college studies in honor of her mother Holly Pete, who passed away in March 2019 after a battle with brain cancer.

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

And although she is busy with her music career at the moment, the rap star wants to use her degree to help others:

“I really wanted to be an administrator over a hospital, but I knew I still wanted to be Megan Thee Stallion. I was like, ‘What can I do?’ I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.”

Super proud of Megan for following her music dreams AND achieving her academic goals!!! Congratulations!

