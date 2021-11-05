Megan Thee Stallion Poses In A Thong For SEXY College Graduation Pics: 'Showed My Ass And Still Went To Class'!

Megan Thee Stallion is about to be a college graduate!!

The rapper, who has been studying health administration at Texas Southern University, took to Instagram on Thursday to post the sexiest grad photos ever!! Posing between two cars with skyscrapers in the background, the musician rocked a magenta one-piece bodysuit and sash, reflecting:

“Showed my ass and still went to class IMA ALWAYS STAND OUT WITH NO HANDOUTS doing everything they said I can’t/couldn’t ! Megan Thee Mf Stallion aka the mf Htown Hottie is graduating dec 11th from TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY now go and talk abt that !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Yaas girl!!

Related: Megan Thee Stallion Is A Vampire Diaries STAN!!!

The 26-year-old also uploaded more pics in a chic black dress in front of a school statue. In those (below), she showed off her bedazzled graduation cap that reads “real hot girl s**t.” Iconic!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Last month, the Texas native gave fans a sneak peek at her “TSU” and “2021” painted nails. Ch-ch-check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

There’s just over one month until the Grammy winner accepts her diploma on December 11! Aside from continuing her music career, Megan previously shared with ET that she was inspired by her late mom and grandmother to finish school. She has also talked about her aspirations of opening an assisted living facility one day. AH-mazing!!

Congrats, Megan!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Texas Southern University/YouTube]