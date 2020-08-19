Megan Thee Stallion Actually SHOWS Her Gun Shot Wound To Silence Haters! [GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING!]

Is this the most graphic clapback of all time?

Megan Thee Stallion is sick of people all over the internet making dumb jokes about her getting shot in the foot — a traumatic event some folks seem to find funny. But even moreso she’s pissed so many conspiracy theorists are quick to call her a liar!

So on Wednesday, the rapper played the foot card. She actually posted a photo of the wound itself on Instagram! The 25-year-old captioned the bloody pic, which has since been removed from the app:

“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the s**t YALL make up… I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ?”

Seriously we can’t believe the trolling she has faced over this. She continued:

“I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number 1… I usually don’t address internet bulls**t but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION”

Ha! Preach it, gurl!

[OK Final Warning On The Graphic Content!]

We included the full post (below) but be warned this is some raw and real stuff!

Yeesh! We wonder if this is what she texted to 50 Cent that got him to actually apologize after making light of the incident.

ICYMI, Meg was shot as she was attempting to flee a vehicle after a party in the Hollywood Hills in mid-July. Although she has not said who fired at her, many believe rapper Tory Lanez was the man with the gun. Following the harrowing ordeal, the Hot Girl Summer artist took to IG Live, tearfully addressing her fans. She said:

“I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as f**k, and ready to get back to my regular programming. I really just wanted to get on here, and I’m smiling even though a lot of things have been y’know… making me not smile. But I’m back, and I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I really appreciate that.”

We are so glad Megan is alive — and can’t believe the people who essentially forced her to post her injuries online to prove something. How about we believe women! SMH.

[Image via Cardi B/YouTube/Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram.]