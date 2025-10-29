Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2025!

Got A Tip?

It is HalloWEEK!

The beloved holiday of Halloween falls on a Friday this year — which means all your fave celebs are taking an entire week to make their spooky dress-up dreams a reality. While more costumes will trickle in as the days pass, check out the stars we’ve clocked so far (below)!

And !SPOILER! there are some really creative ones for 2025!

KATSEYE as different Mariah Carey eras

 

North West & Friends As BABYMETAL

@kimandnorth

BABYMETAL Halloween 2025

♬ оригінальний звук – ????ℬ???????????????????????????????? ☆•メギツネ

Bowen Yang as Tingle from The Legend of Zelda

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bowen Yang (@fayedunaway)

Keke Palmer as Jessica Alba in Honey

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BIG BOSS ???????? (@keke)

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Tana Mongeau and her boyfriend Makoa as King Kylie & Tyga

@tanamongeaulol

heard king kylie is back.

♬ Fourth Strike – Terror Jr & King Kylie

Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kris Jenner as Pink Cardigan, Chrissy G, and Jay Guapo

@kimandnorth

Halloween 2025 pink cardigan, J Guapo and Chrissy G @Kim Kardashian @Kris

♬ Die young – echo

 

Janelle Monae as Beetlejuice

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae)

 

Chloe Bailey as Foxy Cleopatra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Oct 29, 2025 06:15am PDT

