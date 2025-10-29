Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2025!

It is HalloWEEK!
The beloved holiday of Halloween falls on a Friday this year — which means all your fave celebs are taking an entire week to make their spooky dress-up dreams a reality. While more costumes will trickle in as the days pass, check out the stars we’ve clocked so far (below)!
And !SPOILER! there are some really creative ones for 2025!
KATSEYE as different Mariah Carey eras
KATSEYE as different Mariah Carey eras for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/1ja4irk1at
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2025
North West & Friends As BABYMETAL
@kimandnorth
BABYMETAL Halloween 2025
♬ оригінальний звук – ????ℬ???????????????????????????????? ☆•メギツネ
Bowen Yang as Tingle from The Legend of Zelda
Keke Palmer as Jessica Alba in Honey
Paris Hilton as Britney Spears
Tana Mongeau and her boyfriend Makoa as King Kylie & Tyga
@tanamongeaulol
heard king kylie is back.
Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kris Jenner as Pink Cardigan, Chrissy G, and Jay Guapo
@kimandnorth
Halloween 2025 pink cardigan, J Guapo and Chrissy G @Kim Kardashian @Kris
Janelle Monae as Beetlejuice
Chloe Bailey as Foxy Cleopatra
