Celebrity Halloween Costumes For 2025!

It is HalloWEEK!

The beloved holiday of Halloween falls on a Friday this year — which means all your fave celebs are taking an entire week to make their spooky dress-up dreams a reality. While more costumes will trickle in as the days pass, check out the stars we’ve clocked so far (below)!

And !SPOILER! there are some really creative ones for 2025!

KATSEYE as different Mariah Carey eras

KATSEYE as different Mariah Carey eras for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/1ja4irk1at — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 28, 2025

North West & Friends As BABYMETAL

Bowen Yang as Tingle from The Legend of Zelda

Keke Palmer as Jessica Alba in Honey

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

Tana Mongeau and her boyfriend Makoa as King Kylie & Tyga

Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kris Jenner as Pink Cardigan, Chrissy G, and Jay Guapo

@kimandnorth Halloween 2025 pink cardigan, J Guapo and Chrissy G @Kim Kardashian @Kris ♬ Die young – echo

Janelle Monae as Beetlejuice

Chloe Bailey as Foxy Cleopatra

