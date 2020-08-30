Megan Thee Stallion Slays Her First Virtual Concert Since Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion did her thing last night!

The WAP singer performed in her first virtual concert on Saturday night since the Tory Lanez shooting incident, and she was on point throughout with a great set list and an important social message behind her work, as well.

The 25-year-old Houston native made things political with her inspired, powerful performance, at one point calling attention to police brutality and the extra-judicial killings of Black people in the United States with a purposeful pause mid-way through. According to Pitchfork, about halfway through her set, the strong female performer stopped everything, the lights cut out, and the words “This S**t Is Exhausting” popped up on the screen behind her.

The screen then flashed through the names of a number of Black people who have died unnecessarily at the hands of police officers and white vigilantes throughout the recent years — a powerful reminder as to what it is Megan is so valiantly fighting for in this world.

As you can see (below), the entire thing caused near silence for several minutes, and it made for one of the most powerful and impactful things we’ve seen out of a virtual concert all throughout this pandemic:

Megan thee Stallion pays tribute to Black lives taken due to police brutality during her virtual concert. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/JgVknX8yMx — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 29, 2020

Wow! So powerful — and so necessary! Loving it and the message it sends to the world!!

We weren’t the only ones who felt this way about the Wet A** P**sy rapper’s performance and passion for social change, either.

As you can see (below), there were plenty of reactions from Twitter over Megan’s triumphant return in her first public performance since the Tory Lanez incident:

“You ever feeling down just listen to Megan thee stallion” “The way Megan Thee Stallion rides these beats . Chefs kiss its a treat” “#MeganTheeStallionLive virtually just gave me LIFE ALLL OVA AGAIN ” “#MeganTheeStallionLive gettin me thru the work day!!! Real hot girl s**t” “I literally had to get a VPN in order to see @theestallion livestream concert. Worth it! I also really loved her outfit. #MeganTheeStallionLive” “What a powerful moment #MeganTheeStallionLive! We stand with you… no one is truly safe until the safety of all of us matters.” “Just came to say I may have enjoyed Meg concert a little too much last night… #MeganTheeStallionLive”

Well there you go! Love all those responses… sounds like people were REALLY feeling the virtual environment with that one!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

