Megan Thee Stallion Says Tory Lanez Shot Her!

Megan Thee Stallion is finally saying who shot her: Tory Lanez!

During an Instagram Live session on Thursday night, the Hot Girl Summer artist accused the rapper of shooting at her in the July 12 incident following a party at Kylie Jenner‘s house. Directing her heated rant at the Canadian, she blasted him and his team for lying about the details to try and save face.

For those who’ve been following along with this story, it was widely speculated the Say It crooner was responsible, though as Megan continued to reveal details about being shot in the foot, she never called him out by name. At the time, cops were called to the scene, arresting Tory for possession of a concealed weapon.

In the aftermath, the 25-year-old Houston native has been the subject of tasteless jokes, as well as being accused of lying about being hit by a bullet. On Wednesday, she shut up the haters with a photo of her gunshot wound, which has since been taken down on Instagram. The only liar here is apparently Lanez!

Megan went off in yesterday’s live stream, saying:

“Yes, this n****a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and s**t. Stop lying! I tried to keep the situation off the internet but you draggin’ it… Motherf**kers [claiming that] I hit him — I never hit you! Motherf**kers are like, ‘She mad because he’s trying to f**k with Kylie [Jenner] — no, I wasn’t. You dry shot me.”

Sharing more details from the early morning fight, the WAP rapper revealed it was only when she tried to walk away from the argument that Tory allegedly took aim:

“There’s only four motherf**kers in the car: me, you, my homegirl, and your security. Everybody in the car arguing. I’m in the front seat, this n***a in the back. I get out the car, I’m done arguing, I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the backseat, starts shooting me! You shot me! I didn’t get cut on no glass! Let me tell you why they saying that. There’s a witness – when the police came… this did not happen at Kylie’s house, this happened damn near back at the house I was staying at. I was just trying to get home.”

She continued, explaining she didn’t tell cops that Lanez shot at her because of police violence against the Black community. Saying she “didn’t want to die,” the star confessed:

“The police come, I’m scared… the police [have been] killing Black people for no reason… They were really aggressive — you think I’m about to tell the police that we n***as, Black people, got a gun in the car? I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble.”

In fact, the Cardi B collaborator insisted she “should have” told law enforcement it was Tory who shot her when it happened. Instead, she protected him:

“If you really wanna tell the motherf**king truth, I tried to save this n***a. Even though he shot me, I tried to spare him. And y’all motherf**kers is not sparing me.”

You can watch her whole video in full (below).

It’s hard not to get emotional hearing Meg recall the terrifying incident, as well as the cyberbullying she’s received in the month following. But it clearly sounds like she’s had enough! Ahead of her IG Live, the performer even went on Twitter to hint she was would be telling the truth about the whole situation:

Lie one more time and ima quit sparing you — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 21, 2020

According to Variety, a rep for the Los Angeles Police Department noted there hasn’t been any updates in the investigation. A statement from the district attorney’s office read:

“On July 24, our office asked law enforcement for further investigation before making a filing decision on a charge of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm, against [Lanez].”

Now that she’s come clean online, we have to wonder what will come next!

