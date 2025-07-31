Meghan Markle’s Controversial Former BFF Jessica Mulroney Splits With Husband Of 16 Years!

Got A Tip?

Meghan Markle’s former best friend is going through another breakup.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that Jessica Mulroney split with husband Ben Mulroney — after 16 years of marriage! It’s still unknown when or why they exactly split. Jessica hasn’t been quite as public with all her life details since her controversies a couple years ago. However, an insider told Page Six that she revealed the news to her pals when she attended a wedding in Toronto last month — noticeably without her hubby:

“They’re split. Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity.”

Another source also confirmed they separated “some time ago.” The last time Ben appeared on her Instagram was in March. She posted a birthday shout-out to him, saying:

“Happy belated Birthday Benny! Hope all your wishes come true as well as Bruce Wayne’s dream to try my cheesecake. Xx”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jessica Mulroney (@jessicamulroney)

So they most likely broke up some time after that. Whatever happened, it’s sad to see a marriage end! And she won’t have her longtime bestie by her side during this heartbreak!

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex cut ties with Jessica after her massive racism scandal. The stylist was called out for “textbook white privilege” by Sasha Exeter after she took offense to a generic call to action for influencers to use their platforms to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement. Jessica publicly apologized — but privately tried to intimidate the Black influencer. Meghan was done with her after that controversy! So yeah, the duchess won’t be there for Jessica at her time of need!

What are your reactions to the breakup, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Jessica Mulroney/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

