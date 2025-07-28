Got A Tip?

Royal Peace? Prince Harry Just Laid The Groundwork For Harmony With The Royals With THIS Move!

Prince Harry is extending an olive branch to his estranged family.

The Duke of Sussex has reportedly made an effort in reconciling with the Royals… Or at the very least looping them in on his day-to-day activities! According to DailyMail.com, the 40-year-old offered to share his official schedule with the Royal family in an effort to avoid a clash of media coverage… It’s not a big gift, but it helps. Besides, it’s the thought that counts!

See, earlier this month, Harry’s trip to Angola overshadowed Queen Camila’s 78th birthday portrait debut. So providing his schedule could help avoid similar situations in the future. And this says he’s trying to be considerate of their feelings! Even his new stepmother’s!

Frankly, the way to King Charles‘ heart might just be through Camila. So this could mean a better chance of reconciliation than ever. The last time Harry and Charles saw each other was reportedly back in February 2024 when the Archewell founder flew across the pond for a visit following to his father’s cancer diagnosis. Maybe the next time could be a bit more relaxed?

What do YOU make of this news? Let us know in the comments down below!

