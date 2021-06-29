Meghan Markle's Controversial Former BFF Jessica Mulroney Posts About 'Losing Friends'

Huh. This is an interesting new wrinkle. Maybe relations between Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle aren’t quite as repaired as we were recently led to believe?

As avid followers of all things Sussex will remember, the Canadian stylist was best friends with Meghan when she was everyone’s favorite supporting player on USA Network‘s Suits. And when the Prince Harry engagement shot the actress into another level of celebrity, it was nothing but great for her BFF’s brand.

For a while at least. Until she showed what many believed to be her true face on social media.

It seemed back in March that Meghan had finally gotten over her friend’s white privilege scandal, something which had reportedly driven a huge wedge between them. Jessica shared a pic of a flower bouquet with the caption:

“LUCKIEST FRIEND – XXX, THX, MM”

Which of course everyone took to mean Meghan Markle. So surely they had decided to forgive and forget, etc? That was what a lot of folks assumed.

Well… we never got confirmation on that, we never saw the note, and even if they were from Meghan, we have no idea how personal a gift the flowers were. We mean, an assistant can send flowers with a 30-second phone call, it’s easy.

This new IG Story is a lot more telling tbh.

On Sunday night, Jessica posted a quote about “losing friends” — and “finding better ones” — that feels pretty pointed, all things considered! It read:

“Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone. And then, without even realizing it, those pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

No, that isn’t SJP’s opening narration from the Samantha-less Sex and the City revival, it’s a quote from author Preetham Mohanty. Is she saying she’s chill with moving on with new friends since Meghan has left her behind?

Very inneresting considering the meltdown we all watched happen on the public stage.

In case you’ve forgotten, it all started when a Black influencer named Sasha Exeter called on Jessica and others to use their platforms to do more to promote Black Lives Matter — and instead the TV host lashed out at her. After being answered with what she called “a threat in writing” Sasha called out the fashionista for her “textbook white privilege.”

Mulroney subsequently apologized publicly — after companies began to distance themselves from her — but in her mea culpa she basically used her famous BFF as a human shield, telling Sasha:

“I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that.”

Word is, Meghan “could not get over” being used to deflect accusations of bad behavior, essentially the old “I have a Black friend, see I’m not racist” thing that frankly SMACKS of white privilege. A source told Us Weekly shortly afterward:

“That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

And that’s what we thought, too. Until those flowers. Huh.

What if the flowers were real — and the fact they got posted immediately (which of course made headlines) told Meghan that her friendship was still going to be used to make Jessica look better?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Meghan finally truly done with her old BFF??

