Meghan Markle Invited Herself To Paris Fashion Week, Says Balenciaga Designer!

This is one way to make her Paris Fashion Week debut!

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle jetted over to Paris, France, to attend the Balenciaga fashion show. She posed for pics in a white, long-sleeve button-down tunic with a cape and matching slacks before causing controversy when she started laughing while watching the runway — seemingly over a model who tripped (though her reps denied the claim via DailyMail.com). Needless to say, it was an eventful trip for her. And yet, she wasn’t even invited!

Related: Chrissy Teigen Defends Friendship With ‘Polarizing’ Meghan Markle!

Balenciaga designer Pierpaolo Piccioli told The Cut on Saturday that the Duchess of Sussex invited herself to the fancy event! What?? He dished:

“Meghan and I met some years ago, and we’ve been texting ever since.”

It was the Suits alum who reached out to express her desire to attend, he shared:

“She reached out and said she’d love to come to the show. There was no strategy or big orchestration. I didn’t tell anyone she was coming because I wanted it to stay a surprise.”

It’s usually a huge no-no to invite yourself anywhere — let alone to one of the biggest fashion events of the year! But we guess it worked in Meg’s favor this time…

As for why the designer kept her participation a secret, he argued it was because, “in fashion, real surprises are rare, and this one was beautiful.” At least he was okay with the surprise!

See some behind-the-scenes shots of Meg’s attendance:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balenciaga (@balenciaga)

Aside from her behavior during the show, Meghan’s appearance also earned a ton of backlash because she was supporting the brand after their bondage controversy! As Perezcious readers will recall, the fashion house was put on blast in 2022 for a campaign featuring kids holding teddy bears in bondage-style outfits. Because of that history, fans weren’t happy to see her proudly at a Balenciaga show! But it seems Meg was willing to look past that icky ordeal to support her friend.

After her debut, a spokesperson for the mother of two told People she showed up to support Pierpaolo, who was debuting his first collection with the brand since becoming the creative director in July. They explained:

“Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. … They have worked closely together, collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.”

The rep added:

“[Meghan has] long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different. This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”

But what do YOU think about her inviting herself? Is it tacky? Or was it smart? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Meghan Markle/Instagram]