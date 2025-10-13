Chrissy Teigen Defends Friendship With 'Polarizing' Meghan Markle!

Chrissy Teigen is sticking by Meghan Markle‘s side!

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads — and enraged fans — when she included the controversial Cravings cookbook author in the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Chrissy’s been in hot water for bullying in the past, such as against Courtney Stodden (just 16 at the time). Meanwhile, Meghan’s been very outspoken against bullying — so you see where the problem lies! It was an unexpected pick!

Related: The Heartbreaking Reason Chrissy Teigen Took Ozempic

On Saturday, while at Hello Sunshine‘s Shine Away event, John Legend‘s wife opened up about her friendship with the royal — and bashed all her haters! The 39-year-old told People:

“I adore her. I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong.”

Chrissy then reflected on how “polarizing” the Suits alum is, sharing:

“It is insane to me how polarizing she is for so many different people, when she really is just such a kind, good person that wants the best for all her friends and the best for people around her, and the best for her own relationship and for her children.”

Chrissy argued that Meghan “[lives] simply” and doesn’t do anything for public perception — no matter what people think:

“She just wants those things. And people come up with all these different things that she could be about or what she wants, … [but] it’s not that complicated.”

Defending Meghan, she continued:

“People are always going to read into what they want to read into, and they’re going to hyperfocus into what they want to believe.”

The model added:

“People are just going to come up with their own story. […] I think it’s cool that [Meghan] is just like, ‘Listen, say whatever you want. I’m happy and I’m healthy and I feel good.'”

Despite forming a new friendship — as displayed on the lifestyle series and via their shared love of food — their families aren’t super tight yet. Meghan and Prince Harry share kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. Chrissy and John are parents to Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti, 2, and Wren, 2. When asked if they get the kids together for play dates, Chrissy joked that she doesn’t “leave the house,” laughing:

“I’m not joking. I don’t go anywhere. I try to do every photo shoot, every everything at our house. So no. But if the time came up, absolutely.”

Guess they’re not that close then! You’d think they’d be eager for their kiddos to be pals, if so!

Either way, we’re not surprised to see Chrissy standing up for Meghan! They both know what it’s like to be at the center of so much negative press…

Thoughts?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix]