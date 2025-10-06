Meghan Markle BLASTED As ‘Insensitive’ After Posting Video Near Where Princess Diana Died In Paris

Why, Meghan Markle?? WHY?!

The Duchess of Sussex has once again stirred up controversy — this time for disrespecting the late Princess Diana, say fans! Over the weekend, the 44-year-old was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, but the conversation quickly shifted from her fashionable looks to her “utterly deranged” social media post. On Saturday, Meghan shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself kicking her feet up in the backseat of a limo late at night… Near where Prince Harry and Prince William’s mom tragically died in the Pont d’Alma Tunnel in 1997! See (below):

Why couldn’t she have filmed that video literally ANYWHERE else?!

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has since spoken out about the polarizing social media upload, telling the DailyMail.com:

“I don’t understand what on earth she was thinking — well, she can’t have been thinking. No adviser would ever advise doing something so strange.”

And on X (Twitter), fans have been sharing STRONG reactions:

“If driving towards Princess Diana’s death scene is a message to Prince William then Meghan Markle is the devil” “Utterly deranged” “She doesn’t care. If all about everyone talking about her and the clicks.” “It’s obvious disrespect since she filmed it to be posted” “Megan is an evil human being and Harry is a fool.” “Why would she even do that?” “She’s vile insensitive and if I was Harry I would pack up and leave” “When is Harry going to divorce her?” “She knows exactly what she’s doing. Nothing Meghan does around Diana’s legacy is ever accidental.” “Downright crass at best”

Yikes…

However, there were at least a few people in the As Ever founder’s corner:

“I’ve been to Diana’s tunnel. How is it possible to tell where she is from that video? You cannot even see the Eiffel Tower…. which you can from the tunnel.” “Some folks read into the most mundane of things. Why even think that?” “Silly thing to complain about. I’m very much not a Meghan fan, but the girl spends a lot of time in terrible shoes. Let her put her feet up, wherever she is.” “So what? Diana died 28 years ago. And you presume that Markle knows this was the area where she died. You people look for any excuse to attack and denigrate her. You all are indeed racists.” “Life goes on.”

What do YOU make of this controversy, Perezcious readers? Is it valid or blown out of proportion? Let us know in the comments down below!

