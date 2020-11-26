Meghan Markle's Heartbreaking Miscarriage News Brought The Royal Family Closer Together

In case you missed it, Meghan Markle opened up on Wednesday about a devastating event that happened to her family this Summer — she suffered a miscarriage.

In a New York Times op-ed, the Duchess of Sussex wrote about holding her son Archie when it suddenly happened:

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

It’s a devastating story that continues in a hospital with Prince Harry by her side throughout:

“Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Thankfully for Meghan the healing has been helped along greatly by the reliability of her partner in all this.

According to Vanity Fair, Harry took the responsibility of sharing the tragic news with his family, something that could not have been easy for him, let alone for her. Their sources say the Duke spoke with the Royal fam before the op-ed was published.

Buckingham Palace sources told ET only that this was “a deeply personal matter which we would not comment on.” A rare exception was Harry’s uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, who said during an appearance on the talk show Lorraine:

“I can’t imagine the agony for any couple losing a child in this way and it’s so very, very sad.”

Most are not speaking out. However, we are hearing from multiple outlets just how supportive the family have been in Meghan’s time of need. A source told Us Weekly Prince Charles was particularly helpful:

“Charles has been supporting Harry and Meghan during their time of grief. There is a great sadness around the royal family for Harry and Meghan.”

Tragedy does have the effect of bringing families together. We wish it weren’t under such circumstances, but it is nice to hear they are all doing so well.

The Royals have dealt with this heartbreaking event before. Both Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Zara Tindall (née Phillips) suffered miscarriages as well. Meghan is just the first to open up about it in an op-ed. As for why she did so, a friend of the couple told VF:

“They decided that they wanted to talk about this and that this was the right time to do so.”

The insider pointed out:

“There’s a tone of hopefulness and optimism at the end of the article which I think shows where they are today. They are doing well.”

Indeed, we’re hearing this has only brought the couple closer together and that Harry was nothing but supportive of Meghan sharing their pain with the public — whatever she needed to heal.

