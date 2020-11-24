Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Open Up About Feeling 'Complete & Utter Grief' After Pregnancy Loss (Video)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are getting candid about her pregnancy loss.

As we reported, the couple revealed to their fans in late September that they’d lost their son Jack 20 weeks into the pregnancy. Now, John and Chrissy are virtually sitting down in their first joint interview since making the gut-wrenching announcement.

The supermodel told Michael Strahan on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America:

“I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief. Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I’m doing, I always say, ‘I’m OK today.'”

Take it one day at a time!

Legend went on to applaud his wife for being “courageous” enough to share her grief with the rest of the world, noting:

“I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it. But when we did, it really meant so much to so many people and it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. And I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it.”

Of course, not everyone felt the same way about Teigen’s willingness to share her pain. As we reported, the cookbook author got some backlash for sharing photos of her distraught reaction to the devastating news at the hospital — however, Chrissy made it clear that those pics were posted for people who needed them.

She shared:

“I don’t care if you were offended or disgusted. I understand it can be that way for people. It’s designed for the people that were hurting. And John was very uncomfortable taking them.”

The EGOT winner explained of that moment:

“She felt like, really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack’s memory was to take pictures of that moment. I was, like, worried. I was like, ‘I don’t want to, like, commemorate this pain.’ But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage is you don’t walk away with anything. You have this emptiness and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember it by.”

Inneresting.

As it turned out, the couple received much more love than hate, including thousands of supportive letters from fans. Teigen noted:

“Obviously it’s so painful to go through something like this as a woman, something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of, but, obviously, there’s a father involved. And the support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible.”

Legend added that the tragedy has brought he and his wife even closer together, praising their relationship:

“I just know that I love my wife more than ever. We’ve been through so many challenges together, and they’ve made us stronger. And I know that doesn’t always happen when people go through tragedy, but I feel like the challenges we’ve faced together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple and who we are as a family. And that when we commit to be together forever, we really hold that promise to heart and we take it seriously. And I feel like we’re stronger together than we’ve ever been.”

Glad to hear it!

Check out their full interview (below) for more.

