Is Meghan Markle Returning To Acting?

OMG! Is Meghan Markle ready to dust off her acting chops?

The Duchess of Sussex has officially signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation, the company proudly announced via Twitter on Thursday:

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas.”

Exciting!!

Related: Related: Harry & Meghan Share Adorbz Kiss Cam Moment At Lakers Game!

But what does this all mean? Well, the org continued to explain just what areas they will be prioritizing when working with the mother of two, they continued:

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more. — WME (@WME) April 27, 2023

Additionally, WME will also represent Archewell, the actress’ content creation label which she launched alongside her husband Prince Harry. Her team will include Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, and Jill Smoller, who also represents the Suits alum’s bestie, Serena Williams.

Unfortunately, for anyone hoping the 41-year-old will go back to her roots, Variety insisted “acting will not be an area of focus.” That said, it’s not totally off the table since WME said they will be representing her in “all areas.” Maybe the time will come someday? What do YOU think? Would you like Meghan to start acting again — or would it be too distracting considering she’s a royal now? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]