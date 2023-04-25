Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Adorbz Kiss Cam Moment At Lakers Game Ahead Of Coronation -- WATCH!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted on a cute date night in LA on Monday night!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on the jumbotron during the Lakers game — and were caught on the kiss cam! The NBA posted a video of the sweet interaction on Instagram, in which the Suits alum pointed out to her hubby they were on the screen and smiled at him.

Unfortunately, when it appeared like the 38-year-old was leaning in for a kiss, she totally dissed him and he seemed embarrassed AF when he pulled away! LOLz! It’s unclear if they ever actually locked lips for the crowd. Ch-ch-check it out!

Awkward!

Don’t worry! Meghan swerving the kiss didn’t ruin the night. You can also see several more photos of them cuddling and having a great time at the game HERE!

This marks the Archetypes podcast host’s first appearance since it was confirmed she will not be attending King Charles III‘s coronation next week. Per Page Six, the couple was treating their Archewell staff to a night out at the basketball playoffs. The pairs’ kiddos, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not in attendance, but several other celebs were! In a separate area of the arena, Adam Sandler, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and her 7-year-old son Saint were spotted! Saint wore a jersey honoring his aunt Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

