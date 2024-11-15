Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Super Litigious Prince Harry Goes To Court - Again! Jessica Simpson Has A New Man! Jax Taylor Is Lying? Matt Gaetz And More! | The Perez Hilton Show Meghan Markle Has Glam Night Out In LA -- With No Prince Harry!  Princess Catherine Posts Surprise Holiday Video Teasing 'Something Exciting'! Watch! The HOT Thing Princess Catherine Said About Prince William's New Beard Revealed! Princess Catherine Reportedly Pushing Prince William To Reconcile With Harry Amid 'Heartbreaking' Rift -- But Meghan Is NOT Happy!  Liam Payne's Bad Behavior Should Be Ignored? Megan Fox Snubs Brian Austin Green! Donald Trump Is Elon Musk’s Sub! And MORE! | The Perez Hilton Show The 5 Words Queen Elizabeth Wrote In Her Final Diary Entry -- Just 2 Days Before Her Death Liam Payne Threatened His Ex-Girlfriend In The Worst Way! According To Legal Documents: NO!!! Bridget Jones 4 Trailer Reveals They Killed Off The Most Beloved Character! NEW Princess Catherine Cancer Conspiracy Theory Gaining Traction! OMG Are We Doing This Again??? Liam Payne’s “Dealer” Speaks! Reveals He And The One Direction Singer Got “Intimate”, But Denies… Royal Comeback! Princess Catherine Makes First Major Appearance Since Completing Chemo!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Has Glam Night Out In LA -- With No Prince Harry! 

Meghan Markle Has Glam Night Out In LA -- With No Prince Harry!

Meghan Markle let her hair down for a fun night out on Thursday!

The Duchess of Sussex was seen at a launch party for her friend Kadi Lee and Myka HarrisHighbrow Hippie haircare line in Los Angeles — and nope, Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen!

Related: Prince William Caught Trolling Meghan With Jam Photo Op!

In Instagram Stories posted by fellow attendee Maya Brenner, the mother of two could be seen all glammed up as she posed for pictures with friends, laughed and cheered during a speech, and danced to a gospel choir.

Per People, the Suits alum gave Kadi roses from her home garden. Kadi also reflected on how her friendship with the actress influenced the evolution of her biz, but Meg insisted the founder had just as much of an impact on her, shouting, “I was using boxed dye when I met her!” Hah!! Ch-ch-check it out:

Meghan Markle Has Glam Night Out In LA -- With No Prince Harry!
(c) Maya Brenner/Instagram
Meghan Markle Has Glam Night Out In LA -- With No Prince Harry!
(c) Maya Brenner/Instagram

She looks great! And it seems like she had an amazing time!

We wonder if attending this launch has got her thinking about her own future American Riviera Orchard launch? We’re still waiting on that jam. LOLz!

Reactions? Share ’em (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 15, 2024 13:45pm PDT

Share This