Meghan Markle Has Glam Night Out In LA -- With No Prince Harry! 

Meghan Markle let her hair down for a fun night out on Thursday!

The Duchess of Sussex was seen at a launch party for her friend Kadi Lee and Myka Harris‘ Highbrow Hippie haircare line in Los Angeles — and nope, Prince Harry was nowhere to be seen!

In Instagram Stories posted by fellow attendee Maya Brenner, the mother of two could be seen all glammed up as she posed for pictures with friends, laughed and cheered during a speech, and danced to a gospel choir.

Per People, the Suits alum gave Kadi roses from her home garden. Kadi also reflected on how her friendship with the actress influenced the evolution of her biz, but Meg insisted the founder had just as much of an impact on her, shouting, “I was using boxed dye when I met her!” Hah!! Ch-ch-check it out:

She looks great! And it seems like she had an amazing time!

We wonder if attending this launch has got her thinking about her own future American Riviera Orchard launch? We’re still waiting on that jam. LOLz!

