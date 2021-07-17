Meghan Markle Reportedly Pitched Her Animated Series To Netflix Before Megxit -- Despite Previous Claims Made In Oprah Interview

Well, this is certainly inneresting…

Meghan Markle reportedly started working on her new animated series for Netflix in 2018 — just two years before she left the royal family! ICYMI, the Duchess of Sussex has teamed up with David Furnish to work on the project entitled Pearl, which centers on a 12-year-old girl who takes inspiration from influential women throughout history while going on adventures. Speaking in a statement released on Archewell, the 39-year-old momma said of the major assignment:

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

Related: Did Meghan Markle’s Pal Priyanka Chopra Shade Will & Kate?

The series is part of a multi-million dollar deal with the company that Meghan and Prince Harry signed in 2020. However, sources now claimed to Page Six that the discussions for the new program had been “active” for three years, around the time when she was still considered a working member of the royal institution.

As you may recall, the prince maintained that the couple never thought of joining forces with streaming services like Netflix and Spotify until they were financially cut off by his family. In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry claimed the deals they made were “never part of the plan,” adding:

“That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

The Duke of Sussex then said they were able to start fresh in California due to the funds left by his late mother, Princess Diana, explaining:

“I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this.”

And it wasn’t until a friend even suggested “streamers” during the pandemic that Harry and Meghan brought it to their to-do list, saying:

“We hadn’t thought about it. So, there were all sorts of different options. And look, from my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe.’”

Now, that may not be the case! The outlet alleged that the series was “originally just one of a number of one-off advocacy projects that Markle started work on” while at the palace. The other work included her charity cookbook to raise money for victims of the London Grenfell fire and her British Vogue issue.

Okay, so it is quite possible that the Netflix deal started as something entirely separate from the new show, which Meghan still could have been working on for years, and just got absorbed into the plan once they signed on. It’s totally plausible! And who knows what goes on behind the scenes of Netflix! But we would certainly love some clarification on the details if this report is true.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, CBS/YouTube]