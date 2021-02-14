Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting another baby! In a statement made via a spokesperson on Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that another royal baby is on the way, saying:

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The happy news comes after the 39-year-old actress suffered a miscarriage last July.

