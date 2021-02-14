Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Welcome Their Baby Boy!

It’s all about that baby!

Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara have officially welcomed their firstborn son Riley on Monday, February 8! Along with some photos of their little one, the new momma took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the birth, saying:

“This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

In one of the snapshots, the baby can be seen all bundled up and peacefully sleeping in a bassinet. In another image, the famous singer can be seen meeting her newborn for the first time! Ch-ch-check out all of the sweet pictures (below):

The proud new father also posted about their child’s arrival on his IG, writing:

“Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps- @meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”

Awww, so sweet!!

The happy couple revealed the pregnancy news on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb in October. Prior to her hubby spilling the news, the songstress greeted the talk show host, beaming:

“I’m very good as you can tell — it’s all Christmas here. But there’s other news that I’m dying to tell you and my heart’s pounding out of my chest.”

Once the father-to-be shared they’re pregnant, the All About That Bass singer elaborated:

“We’re so excited we couldn’t sleep. We’ve been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I’ve told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, ‘I will have the most babies in the world.’”

She later posted a sonogram (above) on Instagram, enthusiastically writing:

“You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!! ”

Days before Christmas, the 27-year-old shared an intimate photo of the Spy Kids actor kissing her cheek while cradling her baby bump to celebrate their anniversary.

During her pregnancy, Meghan was honest about her lack of lust, telling TODAY Parents:

“Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can’t have sex while our son is in between us. All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there’s a little boy in my belly.”

Daryl’s mature reaction to her desire to obtain from romance these last few months has even made her friends jealous as they look for partners to treat them as good as the actor does, his wife admitting:

“Our relationship really messes with my girlfriends’ minds. They’re all like, ‘How the hell am I going to find a Daryl?’ He’s so good. He’s unbelievable.”

The songwriter has long been eager to raise a family, and now after surviving a rough 2020, she’s starting her journey as a mother! Wishing this new fam so much love as they enjoy their new life together.

