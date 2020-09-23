ANOTHER Royal Baby?! Meghan Markle ‘Told Harry It’s Baby Time’!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly gearing up for baby number two!

Not that they didn’t already have the room at their mansion in the UK, but now that the couple is settled into their recently-purchased pad in Montecito, California — safer from the prying eyes of UK tabloids — a source tells Us Weekly that they’re anxious to expand their family.

A little brother or sister for 15-month-old Archie Harrison?? AH-Mazing! The insider explained:

“Now that they’re comfortable in their new home and everything else in their lives is locked in and going well, Meghan’s told Harry it’s baby time. She’s ready to be a mom again and can’t wait to start the process!”

Aww, sweet!!

Per the source, the Duchess is “confident” she’s ready for the responsibility of bringing another mini-Harry into the world:

“Meghan loves being a mom, and seeing how happy and complete Harry is with Archie by his side is richly rewarding for her. Meghan’s confident a second child will be perfectly manageable on a practical level and will bring them even more love and joy. She and Harry are both really excited for the next phase of their family journey.”

Another aspect of life they wanted to figure out before trying for another little one is their career, which also seems to be pretty well taken care of thanks to a massive deal with Netflix that the couple recently signed:

“Meghan wanted them to find their footing with Archie first, and also get the big move out of the way and know where they were going career-wise. Once all that was in place, she gave Harry the go-ahead.”

Speaking of that multi-year deal, parenting actually had an impact on the content they’re working on with the streaming giant, a statement read at the time:

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”

In addition to children’s programming, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be working on feature films, scripted shows, documentaries, and docuseries:

“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

So much excitement for Meg and Harry right now!!

