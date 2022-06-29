Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Want Men To Step Up After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

The Sussexes are seething after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

In a new interview with Vogue, Meghan Markle reflected on how she and her husband Prince Harry are feeling after the controversial legal decision.

The Suits alum not only made it clear she’s ready to fight for women’s freedoms, she said her hubby is ready to fight, too — and together, the former royals are calling on men to step up and “be vocal” amid the changing laws.

The Bench author said:

“Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist, too.”

As a feminist, Harry’s reaction to the end of abortion rights was “guttural,” according to Meg, who added:

“His reaction last week was guttural, like mine. … I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.”

What does that work entail? The mother-of-two explained:

“This moment requires unity — really listening to people, understanding the Constitution was written at a time when women were second-class citizens. We’re not. Certain things need to change. I think it’s equally about honoring the people who’ve been doing the work long before us, like [feminist icon] Gloria [Steinem]. I’m grateful that I’m holding a baton right there next to her and that we will continue to be doing this work together.”

With Harry in tow, apparently!

This isn’t the first time Meg has praised her husband’s advocacy for gender equality. The actress said during a 2020 Q&A for Makers Women:

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve been able to understand that it’s not mutually exclusive to be a feminist and be feminine. And to own that and harness your femininity and your identification as a woman in all of the different layers.”

The Deal or No Deal alum went on to note that one “can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy” (srsly, how is that not common knowledge at this point!?), and thanked Harry for being a role model for their son Archie and kids around the world.

She added:

“I look at our son and what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification. That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women.”

Let’s hope other men follow suit and become allies in the fight for reproductive freedom!

