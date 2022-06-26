Olivia Rodrigo & Lily Allen Dedicate Song F**k You To The Supreme Court Justices Who Overturned Roe v. Wade

Olivia Rodrigo has one thing to say to the Supreme Court Justices who horrifically overturned Roe v. Wade – “f**k you.”

Many celebrities and politicians have been speaking out against the recent decision to undo the landmark ruling that established a person’s constitutional right to abortion in the US over the past couple of days. And while performing at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England on Saturday, the 19-year-old singer did not hold back her opinion (clearly) when it came to the matter. She took to the stage with guest Lily Allen to slam the five conservative justices for not giving “a s**t about freedom,” saying to the crowd:

“I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s**t about freedom.”

She then added:

“The song is for the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

Olivia and Lily then proceeded to launch into the 37-year-old performer’s 2009 track F**k You. Many audience members also joined Lily in flipping the bird during the song. You can ch-ch-check out the performance (below):

Olivia Rodrigo bringing out Lily Allen to sing Fuck You and dedicating it to the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v Wade is not what I expected from Glastonbury but I’m here for it pic.twitter.com/xSJHvNqZT4 — LJW (@liamjamesward) June 25, 2022

