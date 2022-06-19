Buckingham Palace Reportedly Will NEVER Release Results Of Investigation Into Meghan Markle’s Alleged Bullying – Here’s Why!

Do not plan on ever seeing the results from the investigation into Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying!

According to the Sunday Times of London, sources claim the Buckingham Palace investigation into the Duchess of Sussex’s bad behavior towards staffers when she was a working member of the royal family has ultimately forced some major changes to the “policies and procedures” of the monarchy’s HR department. However, the public will never know what was uncovered in the probe because the insiders say that the inquiry has since been “buried,” and the palace no longer plans to release it.

Why is that? Well, the palace supposedly wants to protect the privacy of all those involved and to avoid any more clashes between the Sussexes and the royal family. Soooo you launched a whole public investigation into this matter but then don’t make a statement or share anything about it? Hmm…

As you may recall, the investigation – privately funded by Queen Elizabeth and conducted by independent external investigators – started last March after a report from The Times of London revealed that two senior members of the palace staff accused the former actress of bullying. An alleged HR email sent by Jason Knauf said:

“I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y. I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”

However, the 40-year-old denied the allegations, saying that she was “saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself.”

It later came out in a new edition of Finding Freedom that there were some details missing from the original claims. Authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie revealed that the former staffers actually asked to retract their complaints when they discovered that Jason shared the details of their allegations to HR against their wishes, writing:

“Sources confirmed that upon discovery of Jason [Knauf]’s email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded.”

Sounds like to us that Jason completely escalated the situation when it was just a typical complaint about one’s boss. And now that the investigation report allegedly won’t be released, it starting to seem like this was just another scheme to make Meghan look bad to everyone — especially since the allegations dropped days before her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey!

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe the palace found anything in their investigation? Should they release the results of the probe?

