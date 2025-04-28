Meghan Markle Shares SUPER SWEET Looks At Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet! LOOK!

Got A Tip?

Meghan Markle Shares New Rare Pics Of Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet! LOOK!

Meghan Markle is giving us another previous glimpse into life with her kiddos!

On Instagram Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex posted some sweet new photos of her and Prince Harry‘s little ones, 3-year-old Princess Lilibet and 5-year-old Prince Archie. In the caption of the post, the mom of two wrote:

“Sunday kind of love….with my little loves”

The pics showed the fam taking the time to smell the flowers… literally, they were taking a look at some pink roses. In the first picture, we can see little Lilibet checking out the flowers alongside her momma, wearing a pink top which complements her fiery red locks perfectly. Following that, Archie is sporting a dark blue long sleeve as he finds a rose to pick. His darker, copper hair looks so shiny in the sunlight as he holds out the flower to his mom. Cute!

See the pics for yourself (below):

Adorable! Precious memories…

Meg also shared a short video of her daughter tasting her homemade strawberry jam! On her Stories, the 43-year-old lets the toddler try some of the purée from a wooden spoon before asking her:

“What do we think, Lili?”

To which Lilibet sweetly replies:

“I think it’s beautiful.”

Aww!!

Too cute! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Apr 28, 2025 13:50pm PDT

