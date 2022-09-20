Meghan Markle Requested To Meet With King Charles 'One-On-One' To 'Clear The Air' Amid Feud: REPORT

Meghan Markle has balls!

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly requested a one-on-one meeting with her father-in-law and the new monarch, King Charles III, to “clear the air” before she and Prince Harry head back home! Ohhhh.

As you know, Harry and Meghan have been in the UK for the last several weeks, first to attend previously scheduled charity events and then to mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Seeing as her funeral took place on Monday, they are now likely headed back to California soon… but not without potentially stirring up more drama!

Related: Prince Louis Is Struggling To Understand Queen Elizabeth’s Death

Entertainment and royal reporter Neil Sean posted a YouTube video over the weekend in which he claimed a “very good source” told him the 41-year-old asked to meet with the King earlier this week. Not only that, her request was put into a “formal letter.” He explained:

“She’d now like, before they return back to California, to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III. That’s right, Meghan one-to-one with King Charles III. You heard correct.”

Hah! It’s such shocking news he had to say it twice!

According to the source, the meeting would 100% be about the contentious rift within the high-profile family. Interestingly, this comes as other reports note the Archewell founders are “furious” with King Charles over his decision not to grant their children HRH titles. So we’re thinking that might be a topic of discussion! Neil explained:

“[It’s] an opportunity to clear the air, put the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years.”

As in, why have they spilled all the royals’ dirty secrets?! First with Oprah Winfrey, then in several magazine interviews, and ultimately in an explosive upcoming memoir and Netflix docuseries. So much to explain!

In fact, we have a hard time believing Charles is going to be ready to reconcile with his non-working family members. After all, he’s actively trying to downsize the monarchy — including stripping Harry of more responsibility and ties to the Firm! Why would he suddenly buddy up to her? And without Harry there either?

Of course, that doesn’t mean she didn’t ask for the meeting…

Related: Officials Beg Mourners To Stop Leaving THESE Gifts For Queen

Neil went on to admit he has “no idea” if the meeting has been scheduled. Either way, he thinks it’s “very brave” of the Suits alum to ask! And we’d agree! He added:

“Now you have to admire Meghan’s self belief, whatever you think.”

You can hear him discuss the claims at length (below)!

Do YOU think she really asked for a one-on-one chat?? Is she trying to mend Charles and Harry’s relationship?? Send us your theories (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]