Princess Catherine Reveals Prince Louis Is Struggling To Understand Queen Elizabeth's Death

Queen Elizabeth II’s death is bringing up lots of feelings for her great-grandchildren.

As the royal family mourns the 96-year-old’s death during her state funeral on Monday, one family member has been noticeably absent — Prince Louis. It’s not too surprising Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son stayed away from the ceremony considering he’s just 4 years old. But his absence may also be due to the fact he’s having a tough time understanding the significance of the monarch’s passing.

On Saturday at the Commonwealth leaders’ reception held at Buckingham Palace, Kate reportedly told Australia’s Governor-General, David Hurley, that Prince Louis is slowly wrapping his head around the loss. In a video obtained by DailyMail.com, David recalled Kate saying:

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral?’ And things like that because she’s not going to be there?”

Aw!

We’re guessing the parents were worried their youngest would try to play or otherwise act up during the otherwise somber ceremony, considering he didn’t understand the gravity of the situation. It makes sense to leave him at home in that case.

Meanwhile, Prince George, 9, (who was at the funeral with his sister, Princess Charlotte, 7), is “now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on.” You can hear the politician break down his interaction with Kate (below):

The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have been candid about their desire to keep their children in a structured routine throughout this sad ordeal. In a Twitter video captured last week, Kate shared with mourners outside of Sandringham Home:

“They’re in school, being well looked after. They’re in a routine and they’re happy. They’re with new friends.”

In another clip, William insisted the little ones were “doing okay” during their first week of school at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, adding:

“We’re trying to keep everything constant and settled for them.”

While Louis may still be trying to understand his loss, there is one thing he’s sure of, Kate previously revealed:

“Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa [Prince Philip] now.”

So sweet! A lot of loss for a little guy to comprehend in a very short amount of time! We’re sending them all lots of love at this trying time!

