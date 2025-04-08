Meghan Markle Reveals She Dealt With 'Scary' Life Or Death Postpartum Health Condition

Meghan Markle is getting candid about a scary medical scare she faced after pregnancy.

In the first episode of her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, with her friend Whitney Wolfe Herd out on Tuesday, the businesswomen reflected on their similar postpartum struggles. The Duchess of Sussex shared:

“We both had very similar experiences — though we didn’t know each other at the time — with postpartum. We both had preeclampsia. Postpartum preeclampsia.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, postpartum preeclampsia can occur up to six weeks after giving birth and can cause high blood pressure, severe headaches, nausea and vomiting, vision changes, and more. If left untreated, the condition can lead to brain damage, strokes, seizures, and even death. Super scary!

Meghan acknowledged how frightening it was, continuing:

“It’s so rare, and so scary. And you’re still trying to juggle all these things, and the world doesn’t know what’s happening quietly. And in the quiet you’re still trying to show up for people. In the quiet you’re still trying to show up, mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares.”

The Bumble founder totally agreed, adding:

“I mean life or death, truly.”

Meghan did not specify when she faced this condition. She shares kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with Prince Harry. But we can imagine how difficult dealing with this must have been – especially considering she dealt with some very scary mental health issues before giving birth to her firstborn. Adding this to the equation is a lot.

Later in the chat, the As Ever founder also shared her thoughts on motherhood, especially the challenges working moms face these days with so many working from home. The Suits alum gave fans a peek into her daily life, saying:

“Lili still naps, she gets picked up early and she naps. She only has a half day in preschool. If she wakes up and wants to find me, she knows where to find me, even if my door is closed to the office. She’ll be sitting there on my lap during one of these meetings with a grid of all the executives.”

Aw!

While it can be hard to navigate this at times, the 43-year-old insisted she “wouldn’t have it any other way,” continuing:

“I don’t want to miss those moments. I don’t want to miss pickup if I don’t have to, I don’t want to miss drop off.”

Luckily, it sounds like she doesn’t have to very often! We’re glad it sounds like she got through her health scare without many additional complications. What a stressful thing to be dealing with after welcoming a child!

Listen to the full episode (below), with the pregnancy chatter at mark 34:20:

