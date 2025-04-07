Got A Tip?

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Newest Business Blunder Is Forcing Her To Apologize! 

Meghan Markle's Newest Business Blunder Is Forcing Her To Apologize!

As Ever products may have sold out insanely fast, but the launch didn’t go off without a hitch!

Last week, Meghan Markle excitedly dropped the first products from her new lifestyle brand, including jam, crepe mix, shortbread cookie mix, and flower sprinkles. Everything was sold out within the first hour — and according to Us Weekly, her limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb was gone in under five minutes. So fast! Maybe a little too fast…

Unfortunately, not everyone who thought they snagged some of the sticky sweet goodness will actually receive it!

On Friday, according to posts from unlucky shoppers on X (Twitter), the Duchess of Sussex was forced to apologize after realizing she oversold her honey! Apparently, she sold way more of the $28 honey than she actually had, so she had to issue refunds!

An email from the company to some customers explained the conundrum:

“The excitement created a volume of traffic on the site that even we couldn’t have anticipated (with everything selling out in an hour). […] The orders were happening so quickly that the backend of the site didn’t have a chance to keep up. The Limited-Edition Honey that you purchased was, unfortunately, already sold out. We are working on replenishing inventory and will gladly send you an item of your choosing to thank you for your understanding.”

Bummer!!!

The mother of two also included a personal message in the email, expressing:

“Dear friend, My goodness, what a whirlwind this week has been! Thank you so much for the support. It really means so much to me. I was so sorry to hear about what happened with your order, and that due to overselling we are not able to get you the Limited-Edition Honey. Please know the team worked very hard in every department, and felt just as sad when we learned what had happened.”

She offered to make it up to her loyal fans by gifting them a different “limited-edition item” in the future, as well as an aforementioned item from the replenished inventory, sharing:

“I know it’s not the same as the limited-edition item you had your heart set on (I would feel the same!) so I would also like to promise you something else: When our next limited-edition item drop happens, you won’t just be the first to know… you’ll be the first to receive it. No need to order, it will come to you in the mail as a gift from me. Thank you again for your understanding and support, and for continuing to celebrate with us during this exciting time of launch. So much more goodness is coming soon.”

Well, that’s better than nothing! And it’s kind of her to send this mystery gift to fans for free! See her full message (below):

Many fans are now praising Meghan’s “great” customer service, so it seems like her apology and gift offers are working in her favor! That said, the Suits alum keeps facing setbacks every step of the way with As Ever — from the name and logo drama to this! It never ends. One of these days, Meg and her team are gonna stop making so many errors… right? Fingers crossed! LOLz!

Thoughts? Were U an unlucky shopper?? Tell us (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Apr 07, 2025 08:35am PDT

