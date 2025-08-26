Meghan Markle Reveals Who Said 'I Love You First' In Prince Harry Relationship! 

Meghan Markle is sharing some rare insight into her love story with Prince Harry!

During the new season of With Love, Meghan, which premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by special guest Tan France, where they talked about their marriages. The television personality asked her who said “I love you first” during the early days of her romance with the royal. And who did? It was Harry! Meghan revealed “he told” her! Aww! The 44-year-old former actress then jokingly added:

“She’s still got it!”

As for Meg, she shared that she knew she loved the Duke of Sussex on their third date back in 2016. That is when the couple went camping in Botswana, and all that time together was very eye-opening for the Suits alum! She recalled:

“We met in Botswana, and we camped for five days together. You really get to know somebody when you’re in a little tent together and there’s like, ‘What is that outside the tent?’ ’That’s an elephant.’ ‘Are we gonna be safe?’ ‘Yeah, you’re safe.’ ‘OK.’”

Flash forward to a year later, and Harry got down on one knee to propose to Meghan in 2017. But not before she cooked a “terrible” meal for them! While speaking with the Queer Eye alum, Meghan said:

“I was still having a lot of challenges with the conversion of Celsius and Fahrenheit. I made a horrible chicken that night. So the point is, you can make a terrible chicken, and someone is still going to appreciate the thought.”

As they say, it is the thought that counts! Throughout the season, Meghan also shared brief anecdotes about Harry, who did not make an appearance on the show as he did during the first season! Bummer! But she still gave us a decent amount of content about their lives, at least!

She told chef Clare Smyth that they served fried chicken and other “late-night bites” after they got married in May 2018. We bet the royal family loved that! LOLz! The pair also celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a “beautiful little old chapel,” according to Meghan. How cute!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you watching the new season of With Love, Meghan? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Archewell Productions/With Love, Meghan]