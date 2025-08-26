Meghan Markle Stopping Royal Family Truce Single Handedly By Calling BS On New 'Rules' She'd Have To Follow: REPORT

It sure looked for a while like the royal family was moving towards a reconciliation with estranged Prince Harry. But now, if a new source is to be believed, whatever progress may have been looming has been stopped by Meghan Markle.

According to a Closer UK source for the mag’s latest issue, the Suits alum is said to be totally against a set of “rules” King Charles and his ilk supposedly want her to follow should a post-Megxit reconciliation happen. Which, if that’s the case and this is truly a line in the sand for Meghan, it seems like Harry, Charles, and Prince William might never get back together. Uh-oh!

Per that outlet’s source, the royal family apparently believes the only way a reconciliation could happen in the first place is with a “formal contract.” The insider explained what The Firm wants from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex:

“The Palace is pushing for a formal contract. It would be an official set of boundaries covering when and how the Sussexes can appear at events, what information is shared, and what is kept strictly behind closed doors.”

The insider added that the royals want those so-called “rules” to be “crystal clear.” However, it sounds like that may be a non-starter for Harry and Meghan:

“The idea is to stop any future royal dramas before they start by making the rules crystal clear and enforceable. The King’s view is that they should protect the institution first and deal with the emotions later. They are trying to find some middle ground, but both sides are firmly stuck on what they want out of a deal. It’s two completely different starting points. One side’s wishlist is the other’s list of nonnegotiables. Aides on both sides are quite literally pulling their hair out.”

Oof…

Here’s where the supposed stumble is really happening: from Meghan! Per that outlet, 40-year-old Harry has allegedly “offered a degree of transparency” to his fam as a show of goodwill. The insider said:

“Harry is open to sharing details of his public engagements in advance to avoid diary clashes. The Sussexes have also floated the proposals around security guarantees during UK visits, and the possibility of more regular, structured contact to repair family ties.”

The palace isn’t so sure that’ll play, though. The insider explained:

“These have landed badly. They’re seen as extra obligations on the Palace’s side… There’s an acceptance that Harry and Meghan would approach any truce differently. Harry might be willing to bend, Meghan less so.”

And it’s that last sentence which is the very issue here, at least from the royal fam’s POV!

According to the insider, the As Ever mogul allegedly won’t agree to terms that don’t suit her needs. That includes balking at having to follow those supposed “rules” for not sharing anything with the press or people outside the royal circle, as well as:

“[Meghan is] adamant that she won’t agree to royal peace talks if their needs aren’t met. That puts strain between them, because Harry knows the Palace door is only half open.”

Ouch.

Regarding what the palace sees as a leak of information to media outlets supposedly coming from the 44-year-old actress, the source summed it up like this:

“For some, Meghan is the red line. The feeling is, history has shown that private words don’t stay private for long, and no one wants to take that gamble again.”

Yikes!

So, what, is that it then? Should we stop thinking that a reunion could ever happen?

Share your thoughts and reactions (below), y’all…

