Star Seeker

Meghan Markle Recalls 'Silly' & 'Inauthentic' Royal Rule She Had To Follow!

Meghan Markle Reveals One Royal Rule That Felt ‘A Little Bit Inauthentic’!

Meghan Markle wasn’t a huge fan of one rule she had to follow as a royal family member!

In an interview with The Circuit on Tuesday, Emily Chang asked the former actress if there is “an inherent tension in trying to be relatable while also being a duchess.” To which Meghan responded:

“No, I don’t find — I’m just being myself. So I think, probably, it was different several years ago where I couldn’t be as vocal.”

Of course, that was when she was a working royal and had to follow every single rule — right down to what she could wear. According to Meg, there was one protocol that didn’t feel totally authentic to her… Having to constantly wear pantyhose! She explained:

“I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let’s be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn’t seen pantyhose since the ’80s, when they came in the little egg? That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that’s a silly example.”

Meghan Markle Reveals One Royal Rule That Felt ‘A Little Bit Inauthentic’!
WENN

It probably felt freeing to ditch them once she and Prince Harry left the royal family and moved to the US! LOLz! The Suits alum continued:

“But it is an example of when you’re able to dress the way you wanna dress and you’re able to say the things that are true and you’re able to show up in the space really organically and authentically, that’s being comfortable in your own skin. And that’s, of course, had different chapters in my life. Right now, no, I don’t feel, I don’t feel that I need to prove anything.”

We wonder if Princess Catherine would agree with Meg on this one! Watch the interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN, Bloomberg Originals/YouTube]

