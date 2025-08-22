Pamela Anderson Seemingly Shades Meghan Markle Over Copycat Claims -- And She Subtly Claps Back!

Are Pamela Anderson and Meghan Markle feuding in front of the entire world?! Sure looks that way… if you look at it from a certain angle!

So, the former Baywatch star proudly released her lifestyle show Pamela’s Cooking with Love earlier this summer to stream on Apple TV and Prime Video, along with a run up in Canada. And right after that, Markle’s much-anticipated With Love, Meghan popped up on Netflix. What timing! Obvi, we’ll watch all the lifestyle content in the world. LOLz. But the back-to-back releases were definitely a little curious to Pam… and everyone else. And now? There’s more!!!

Last week, Pam popped up on Instagram in an announcement from the ritzy Cali-based brand Flamingo Estate. In the post, the company revealed the blonde bombshell was going to be pushing out her first batch of Pamela’s Pickles, all set to be sold at $8 per small jar!

In their announcement, the brand noted:

“Isn’t it rare — and a little bit magical — when someone truly surprises you? Especially a person who’s been in the public eye for years someone you think you know. And then, in an instant, you discover they are infinitely more complex, brilliant, and inspiring than you imagined. When @theonlyharvey and I first met Pamela, we bonded over our love of gardens and growing our own food. Then we discovered her incredible skill as a chef — her cookbook, her business acumen, and her work as an activist and fierce green warrior.”

The brand went on to add more specifics about the pickle push:

“It was Pam’s idea to make pickles and give all the money back to @cawildlife. She brought her own secret recipe, passed down to her by her great-aunt Vie, and she always made us want to be better, kinder people by the example set by her and her sons. Pam is an icon for anyone who wants to live abundantly, happily, and on their own terms. She’s a role model for dreaming big, living big, and moving through the world with grace and kindness — and for making some damn good pickles along the way.”

Pickles?? Pickles!!

Ch-ch-check out the celebratory post for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flamingo Estate, Los Angeles (@flamingo_estate)

But why does this matter — and what does Meghan have to do with it?!

Well, first off, that set of Pam pics on Flamingo Estate’s IG page sure look a lot like the aesthetic Montecito-based Meghan pushes in her range of As Ever goods and across all the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle content, doesn’t it?! That can’t be an accident… can it? Is Pam dropping some super-subtle but imminently noticeable shade all over Meghan here, or what??

And that ain’t all! According to DailyMail.com, Meghan supposedly wanted to partner with Flamingo Estate at some point in the recent past. Their coffee table books have even been prominently featured in her home in a number of vids the Suits alum filmed during the pandemic! That partnership never came to fruition, of course. And now, Meghan has As Ever to work on. But still…

Oh, and there’s this: on Tuesday, Meghan appears to have possibly clapped back with her own IG post… of PICKLED LEMONS!!!

Okay, so they aren’t quite the straight-up pickles like what Pam is pushing, but seriously, this vid (below) can’t be totally coincidental, can it???

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Hmmm…

Look, if there’s one thing Meghan allegedly does, it’s spend a lot of time paying attention to what other celebs are doing. Just saying!

Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

