Meghan Markle DISAGREES With Prince Harry About His Massive Legal Battle & Royal Rift!

Meghan Markle wishes things didn’t have to be like this.

Her husband, Prince Harry, is fighting the legal battle of his life, trying to procure greater security protection for his family. After they walked away from royal duties and left the UK for SoCal, Harry has become extremely concerned the Suits alum and the couple’s two children — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — would not be safe if they returned with him to London.

As you’ll no doubt recall, Harry and the fam were first stripped of their Metropolitan Police bodyguards way back in 2020. Since then, the Duke of Sussex has been fighting to get that police protection back. Unfortunately, he lost his fight to restore taxpayer-funded security earlier this year, though he has plans to appeal that ruling.

As we reported earlier on Wednesday, one of the issues at play is that the royal family has no explicit governmental power in the United Kingdom for things like this. The ability to offer security and police protection for high-profile people lies solely with a governmental entity known as the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), and that group has balked at offering Harry protection.

Even worse, Harry’s own father King Charles has made himself unreachable to his estranged son as the younger man tries to hit up dad for a nudge of assistance back across the pond! Ouch! Things have gotten so bad between them — and the security of Meghan and the couple’s children has become such a point of contention — that Harry is said to be ONLY considering a reconciliation with the King if authorizing a security detail is on the table!

And that’s where Meghan comes in. On Wednesday, People published a new report that cites a former employee of the couple’s Archewell Foundation. That ex-staffer claims the Tig founder has just one wish for Harry at this point — to give up the legal fight!

Wait, WHAT?!

So Meghan doesn’t want a security detail, even though there have been threats made against her and the kids?? The insider claimed:

“[Meghan] supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment.”

Buuuut there’s a follow-up. The ex-employee also added that while Meghan’s wish may be for her husband to let go of the litigation, the actress also knows that’s not possible or feasible at this point:

“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this.”

Ahhh. Well, sadly, that makes more sense. If the security situation is truly as dire as Harry has claimed, then he really can’t just give up the legal fight for professional protection. We can’t even begin to imagine how this whole situation must be weighing on him — and, by extension, Meghan. No wonder she wishes it didn’t have to be like this. Oof. Reactions, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

