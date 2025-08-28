Meghan Trainor's Transformation Has Heads Turning! And PLENTY Of Mixed Fan Opinions!

Got A Tip?

Meghan Trainor's Transformation Has Heads Turning!

Meghan Trainor is still turning heads!

The pop star and her husband, Daryl Sabara, stepped out for the LA premiere of The Office spinoff The Paper on Wednesday, and Meghan’s slimmer body was on full display! She rocked white shorts and a revealing black top with her blonde hair pulled up. So glamorous! But almost unrecognizable!

Ch-ch-check her out:

Meghan Trainor's Transformation Has Heads Turning!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Wow!

She also showed off lots of PDA with her Spy Kids star hubby, naturally:

Meghan Trainor's Transformation Has Heads Turning!
(c) MEGA/WENN

Aw! Cute! They both look great! Across social media, fans freaked out over the new images, but not in a good way. The reactions to her extreme weight loss were largely less than complimentary:

“Omg I didn’t even recognise her….

“Unrecognizable. And not in a good way. To each their own I guess.”

“Unrecognizable. SAD.”

“Holy ozempic”

“So I guess ‘body positivity’ is no longer a thing”

Oof.

Meanwhile, there were others who did say she looked “amazing”! Her supporters chimed in:

“She looks fabulous”

“Had to double take for a second ! The girls look good”

“Dude she’s stunning!!!”

Of course, those calling out the weight loss drugs aren’t wrong. In April, the Dear Future Husband vocalist revealed she and her hubby had started using the weight loss drug Mounjaro, as well as implementing lifestyle changes. Late last week, fans were stunned by Meg’s new appearance — and she clapped back by lip-syncing to Megan Thee Stallion’s Her in a new video, mouthing:

“I don’t care if these bitches don’t like me. ‘Cause, like, I’m pretty as f**k. Just the other day, I heard a hoe say. Matter of fact, what could hoe say with a face like this and a bitch bad? S**t.”

@meghantrainor

Glam team really did that ????@Danyul Brown @eros @hairbyiggy #megantheestallion

♬ original sound – touchoffunk

 

She seems happy and healthy and has said she’s taking the GLP-1 with her doctor’s support. So no judgment here! Seems like she’s healthy and living her best life!

But what do YOU think?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Aug 28, 2025 13:30pm PDT

