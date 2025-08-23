Fans Say Meghan Trainor Looks So Unrecognizable Now In New Video -- And She Reacts!

Meghan Trainor, is that you??? That is what everyone is asking after her recent video!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer shared a video on TikTok of herself doing the viral (and at times dangerous) Nicki Minaj challenge. You most likely have seen it by now! If you haven’t, a person balances on various objects while crossing their legs and standing on one foot — and wearing stilettos. It’s kind of like what Nicki did in the music video for High School.

For her post, Meghan balanced on two heavy weights stacked on top of each other. Although the pop star didn’t wear heels, she was on her tiptoes while sporting sneakers. Damn! However, no one was impressed by how she completed the challenge! No, social media users couldn’t believe how different the All About That Bass artist looked now! It appears Meghan slimmed down! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Wow! She looks great!

People took to the comments section to say she looked unrecognizable now. Some even thought she was Paris Hilton or Ariana Grande at first! See the reactions (below):

“I def didnt recognize her until I saw the name. She looks crazy different” “you look great.. but I almost didn’t recognized u” “For a minute I thought it was Ariana Grande” “Don’t even recognize her anymore.” “thought u were Paris Hilton for a sec” “I thought this was Paris Hilton” “I didn’t even recognize her..?” “Ariana what are doing heree?” “Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore” “I thought she was all about that bass. Now she’s all about that Ozempic”. “Dude.. I did not recognize her at first.. What happened!?”

Earlier this year, Meghan revealed she started taking the diabetes/weight loss drug Mounjaro along with her husband Daryl Sabara after welcoming their second child. She also began working with a dietician, making a total lifestyle change, and working out with a trainer. Amazing! It appears her hard work is paying off! And fans are taking notice!

But what does Meghan have to say about all this chatter about her appearance? The Grammy winner reacted in a cheeky video on TikTok on Friday, lip-syncing to the audio of Megan Thee Stallion saying:

“I don’t care if these bitches don’t like me. ‘Cuz like I’m pretty as f**k. Just the other day, I heard a hoe say, matter of fact what could a hoe say with a face like this and bitch this paid.”

She added in the caption:

“Glam team really did that @Danyul Brown @eros @hairbyiggy #megantheestallion.”

If Meghan is feeling her best and healthy, we’re happy for her! No judgement here! Watch (below):

[Image via Meghan Trainor/TikTok, MEGA/WENN]